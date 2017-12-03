A fire at a Manhattan high-rise building Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured.The initial fire call was received at 5:53 a.m. at First Avenue and East 109th Street in East Harlem.The fire raced through a 7th floor apartment in the 32-story building.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suffered minor injuries.78 firefighters and 20 units responded to the all-hands fire.----------