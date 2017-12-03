1 killed, 1 injured when fire breaks out at high-rise in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A fire at a Manhattan high-rise building Sunday morning left one person dead and another injured.

The initial fire call was received at 5:53 a.m. at First Avenue and East 109th Street in East Harlem.

The fire raced through a 7th floor apartment in the 32-story building.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other suffered minor injuries.

78 firefighters and 20 units responded to the all-hands fire.

