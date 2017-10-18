1 teen dead, another seriously injured in Jersey City hit-and-run

Toni Yates reports on the breaking hit-and-run in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY (WABC) --
A 15-year-old boy was killed and another seriously injured when a car hit the two while they were walking in Jersey City.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Terrace Ave. near Secaucus Rd.

The injured teen was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

A car was located nearby with serious front-end damage.

The driver and the passengers of the vehicle initially fled, however Jersey City police detained the two passengers. The driver remains on the run.

There is an active police investigation underway.

