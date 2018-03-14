A 1-year-old girl was among four people found fatally shot in an apartment in Brooklyn early Wednesday.Authorities say the victims were found in an apartment on Thatford Avenue, part of the Riverdale Towers, in the Brownsville section just after 5 a.m.A 27-year-old man and his 1-year-old daughter were reportedly found dead in one of the bedrooms, while teenage boy was found dead in another bedroom and an older man -- the stepfather of the 27-year-old victim -- was found dead in the bathroom. Neighbors knew the eldest victim as "Big Daddy.""We all know him by that, doing barbecues all the time and happy, laughing with everybody," family friend Jose Valdez said. "A man, a good man."They were identified as Terrance Briggs and his daughter Layla Briggs, as well as 15-year-old Lloyd Drain III and 57-year-old Lloyd Drain, Jr. Police say it appears all of the deceased are related, either biologically or through marriage. They were all shot in the head."It breaks my heart to see him gone, and all the kids and his son, you know?" family friend Vanessa Swain. "They showed love when they can, you know, and it's sad."The grandmother of the young girl arrived to babysit, and that was when she made the horrific discovery.There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment.Detectives are preliminarily treating the deaths as a triple murder-suicide."We do not have a motive for this incident, but we are working very hard to establish one," NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said. "I can say this, a firearm has been recovered inside the apartment, along with bullets and shell casings."The family members are said to have a history of domestic violence, which detectives will now closely examine.----------