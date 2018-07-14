15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.
Police say there was a dispute between multiple people before the three males were stabbed.
A 15-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, an 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder.
All three victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.
The other two victims are stable.
Police say a weapon has not yet been recovered.
The 15-year-old's identity has not yet been released.
An active crime scene right now after a 15-year-old is fatally stabbed during a fight early this morning in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/gGePnDa1sS— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) July 14, 2018
