15-year-old killed, 2 others injured in Brooklyn stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest developments from Brownsville.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed and two others were injured in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Saturday just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard.

Police say there was a dispute between multiple people before the three males were stabbed.

A 15-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, an 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest and a 25-year-old was stabbed in the shoulder.

All three victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

The other two victims are stable.

Police say a weapon has not yet been recovered.

The 15-year-old's identity has not yet been released.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingteen killedteenagersbrooklyn newsBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News