16-year-old fatally shot in head in Brooklyn

Police are investigating after a teenager was fatally shot in the head in Brooklyn.The incident happened near Lewis Avenue and Macon Street just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.Authorities say the 16-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting, but said a person of interest was in custody and charges are pending.The victim's identity has not yet been released.----------