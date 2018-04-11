2 firefighters, resident hurt in 4-alarm fire in Brooklyn

Shannon Sohn reports on the building fire in Brooklyn.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Three people were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through a home in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

The flames broke out at a home on 63rd Street in Bensonhurst around 3:15 p.m.

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Two firefighters and one resident were hurt. Thankfully, the injuries are said to be minor.

A fire truck headed to the scene was involved in a minor accident at East 7th Street and Avenue K in Midwood.

Both the fire truck and the other vehicle involved in the crash ended up going through some hedges and onto a person's lawn.
The injuries were said to be minor in the accident, as well.

