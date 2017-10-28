2 injured, 1 critically, in wall collapse at building in Queens

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
Authorities say two people were injured, one critically, when a wall collapsed at a building in Queens Saturday morning.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a commercial waste facility on Hollis Avenue in Hollis.

The FDNY says the collapse happened when a vehicle crashed into a wall inside the property

One man was reported to be in critical condition and the second in stable condition. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

Firefighters and emergency crews are at the scene.

The facility houses heavy equipment like bulldozers but it's not clear what kind of vehicle was involved in this crash.
