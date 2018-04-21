HOUSE FIRE

2 seriously injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people were seriously injured after an explosion and fire completely destroyed a New Jersey home Saturday morning.

Woodbridge Township residents said they heard a loud bang and saw flames shooting out of the home on Vernon Way around 9:50 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was completely engulfed in flames. One neighbor said the entire bottom floor of the house was engulfed in a matter of seconds.

Two people were seriously injured and transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, officials said. There may be additional victims.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
