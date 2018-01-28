2 unaccounted for as fire tears through house in Teaneck

Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say two people are unaccounted for following a house fire in New Jersey Sunday morning.

The 3-alarm fire broke out at a home on Sherman Avenue in Teaneck.

Firefighters arrived at about 6:40 a.m. and had the fire under control about a half hour later.

The fire chief says the structure is unstable and dangerous.



An outside company is being called to the scene to dismantle the home, which will then allow firefighters and investigators to conduct a search for any victims and determine the cause.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house fireTeaneckBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
Family: Dispute spurred shooting that left 5 dead at car wash
1 dead, 2 wounded when gunmen open fire on car at light
Woman found dead in back seat after NJ crash ID'd
Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn
Man charged with abandoning injured dog on street corner
Ingvar Kamprad, founder of global furniture empire IKEA, dies at 91
Sen. Marco Rubio fires chief of staff over reports of 'improper conduct'
Show More
Police: Man let 13-year-old daughter drive with 3-year-old in back seat
VIDEO: Deputy saves woman choking on potato chip
Sanctuary-seeking immigrants say homes targeted by thieves
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
Boy survives after tip of screw lodged in his skull
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos