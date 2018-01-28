2 unaccounted for as fire tears through house in Teaneck

Authorities say two people are unaccounted for following a house fire in New Jersey Sunday morning.The 3-alarm fire broke out at a home on Sherman Avenue in Teaneck.Firefighters arrived at about 6:40 a.m. and had the fire under control about a half hour later.The fire chief says the structure is unstable and dangerous.An outside company is being called to the scene to dismantle the home, which will then allow firefighters and investigators to conduct a search for any victims and determine the cause.----------