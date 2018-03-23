SEX CRIME

21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website

By
HOLTSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A 21-year-old Long Island man is charged with running a website that used sexually explicit images from more than 30 women for extortion or blackmail, police said.

Joseph Iorio, of Holtsville, allegedly obtained them by moderating website that allowed people to post sexually explicit photos of their ex-girlfriends or sex partners. Posters were asked to provide the women's contact information.

Iorio, a student at Binghamton University, will serve five years in state prison for his in an elaborate sextortion scheme in which the photographed women were forced to do "horrific" or "degrading" things. Otherwise, these sexually explicit images would be released to the public or family members, said Timothy Sini, Suffolk County district attorney.

Sini said these women acted as virtual sex slaves. Some women were forced to streak naked in public, and some were forced to perform sex acts upon themselves that resulted in injury.

In one instance, a woman was forced to sodomize herself with a screwdriver, Sini said.

"It's modern day sexual torture," he said.

Suffolk County officials said they are taking steps to reduce instances of revenge porn and sextortion.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pornographysex crimeinternet sex crimesHoltsvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEX CRIME
Weinstein Co. releases victims from non-disclosure agreements
Former assistant teacher arrested on child sex crimes charges
Man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
More sex crime
Top Stories
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
Renowned jockey dies following horse racing accident
Video: NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in frigid swamp
Maryland school shooting victim taken off life support
Show More
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Victims' families plead to keep NYPD cop killers in prison
Report: Drop in off-peak subway service hurts poorer riders
Trump signs $1.3T budget, bashes Dems on DACA, veterans
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos