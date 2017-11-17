250+ firefighters battling massive fire in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan

Tim Flesicher reports from the ground while Shannon Sohn flies above the blaze in Newscopter 7.

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
A massive 5-alarm fire is burning through a six-story building in Upper Manhattan.

The fire broke out on the top floor around 3:15 p.m. at 565 West 144th St. near Broadway in Hamilton Heights.

Photos of firefighters battling the blaze:

The building has stores on the first floor and 34 apartments on floors two through six.

More than 250 firefighters are on the scene where wind appears to be making the fire more difficult to put out.
Here's a close look at the fire shortly after it started:

Four firefighters and one pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Black smoke could be seen from miles away:
A tenant who lived in the building describes the loss:
A tenant of the building on fire in Hamilton Heights describes how he has lost all of his belongings.



