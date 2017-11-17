There's a major fire on west side of Manhattan right now. pic.twitter.com/gmBfi2006M — jmullaly (@jmullaly) November 17, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2663557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tenant of the building on fire in Hamilton Heights describes how he has lost all of his belongings.

A massive 5-alarm fire is burning through a six-story building in Upper Manhattan.The fire broke out on the top floor around 3:15 p.m. at 565 West 144th St. near Broadway in Hamilton Heights.The building has stores on the first floor and 34 apartments on floors two through six.More than 250 firefighters are on the scene where wind appears to be making the fire more difficult to put out.Four firefighters and one pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------