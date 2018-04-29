Three people were killed and several others critically injured when a fire ripped through a home in Queens.The fire broke out at a two-story home on 211th Street in Queens Village.Officials say it started just before midnight, engulfing the first and second floors.It took firefighters about an hour and 15 minutes to get the fire under control.The people killed were an 87-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman.Three people are listed in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Among the injured was an 8-year-old girl.The cause of the fire is under investigation.