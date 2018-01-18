NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Three men behind a deadly carjacking at a New Jersey mall were sentenced Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal that allowed them to avoid life terms.
Kevin Roberts, Karif Ford and Hanif Thompson pleaded guilty for their roles in a carjacking at the Short Hills Mall in December 2013 that led to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Dustin Friedland.
Thompson fired the deadly shots, and he was the first to appear during the three-hour hearing. He pleaded guilty to felony murder and criminal possession of a weapon and received a 30-year sentence.
Friedland's wife, Jamie Friedland, testified against her husband's killers last year and also delivered an emotional victim impact statement.
"I hope you think about the scene you left me with, the life you left me with, the agony you let me in," she said. "I hope you get just as many flashbacks as I do, have just as much fear as I have, just as much uncertainty in your futures as I do. I hope the image and the chaos and the nightmare you left me with stays just as seared in your brain as it is in mine."
Roberts and Ford pleaded guilty to carjacking and will serve 20 years, eligible for parole after 17. Ford was the only one to address the court, crying as he apologized to the family.
The victim's father, Wayne Friedman, also read an impact statement voicing his displeasure with the plea deal.
"I live with the anxiety of if or when they do get out of prison, they will return to their awful criminal past," he said. "I live with this fear because the state of New Jersey does not have the courage or sense to implement the death penalty for these types of inhumane crimes."
Basim Henry, the getaway driver, was the only suspect to go to trial. He was convicted of murder and criminal possession of a weapon and was sentenced to life in prison last year.
