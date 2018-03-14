Three men and a 1-year-old girl were found fatally shot in an apartment in Brownsville, Brooklyn Wednesday morning.The victims were found in an apartment on Thatford Avenue just after 5 a.m.One of the men, in his late 20s, is believed to be the father of the baby girl.A man in his 50s and another man in his late teens or early 20s were also found in the fourth floor apartment. They may be father and son, but police are just starting to look into their relationships.All four of the people appear to be related in some way. They were all shot in the head.The grandmother of the young girl arrived to babysit when she made the horrific discovery.There was no sign of forced entry to the apartment.Detectives are preliminarily treating the deaths as a triple murder-suicide, but did not immediately locate a weapon.However, one of the dead men is lying face down between furniture, possibly with a weapon underneath him. Detectives will wait for members of the NYPDs Crime Scene Unit to move the body.The family members have had a history of domestic violence that detectives are starting to unravel.----------