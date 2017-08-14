Police say three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island Monday afternoon.According to Suffolk County Police, Dominick Lopez was driving his 1995 red Honda Civic south on Station Road in Medford at about 4:25 p.m. when Lopez apparently lost control of his vehicle, crossing the double yellow line and colliding with a northbound 2016 Nissan Pathfinder.Lopez, 20, of Shirley, and his passenger, Derek Buffa, 23, of Mastic Beach, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.A rear seat passenger in the Nissan, Aida Cardenas, 67, of, Selden, was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center.The driver of the Pathfinder, a 41-year-old-man, and his 33-year-old wife, both of Bellport, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.The couple's 11-year-old son and 1-year-old-son were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.