Three teenagers were stabbed during a fight outside a school in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.The ordeal happened about 2:10 p.m. in front of Lincoln High School, at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in the West Brighton section.Officials said the victims are between 16 and 18 years old. One was stabbed in the buttocks, another in the shoulder and the third in the abdomen.All three were taken to Lutheran Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.It's not clear yet if the victims were students.Police say three males were taken into custody, and charges are pending.