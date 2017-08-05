Three women and one child are hospitalized after a chaotic chain of events Friday night in the Bronx.It began at about 11:10 p.m. on East 173rd Street in the Soundview section.Two women were shot, one in the leg and the other in the back and arm. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.The women ran into a deli seeking help.Moments later about a half block away, a 31-year-old women fleeing the gunshots ran into the street holding her 3-year-old son and both were hit by a car.The driver remained on the scene.The mother and child sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Jacobi Hospital.The two men who opened fire remain at large.