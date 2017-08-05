  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and car crash in the Bronx

Marcus Solis has the latest on a shooting and car crash Friday night in the Bronx.

By
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Three women and one child are hospitalized after a chaotic chain of events Friday night in the Bronx.

It began at about 11:10 p.m. on East 173rd Street in the Soundview section.

Two women were shot, one in the leg and the other in the back and arm. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The women ran into a deli seeking help.

Moments later about a half block away, a 31-year-old women fleeing the gunshots ran into the street holding her 3-year-old son and both were hit by a car.

The driver remained on the scene.

The mother and child sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The two men who opened fire remain at large.
