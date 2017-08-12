Police are investigating the murders of three people who were found dead inside a home in Hempstead Saturday morning.According to detectives, four victims of an assault were discovered at a Perry Street residence.Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.The incident unfolded at about 3 a.m., as two women were visiting a girlfriend at the home.That friend's brother launched into a deadly rampage that left the suspect's mother and sister dead, as well as one of the women who was visiting.The other woman who was visiting managed to escape and hide in a neighboring backyard until help could arrive.It is unclear whether the suspect is in custody.The investigation is ongoing.