A four-alarm fire raced through two buildings in Jersey City early Monday.Several families escaped, but many have lost their homes and unfortunately their pets.The fire started in one building on Bergen Avenue just after midnight and spread to a second.Firefighters were able to rescue a cat that sat on the ledge as they battled the flames, but unfortunately several other cats are believed to have died.The rescued cat was returned to its owner, who escaped the fire, along with the rest of the residents of his multi-family home.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.