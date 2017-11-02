4 Jersey City police officers indicted in innocent man's beating after fiery crash

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four Jersey City police officers have been indicted in connection with a police chase and fiery crash that involved officers dragging and beating an innocent man who was on fire. Two are facing attempted murder charges.

The incident happened June 4 and the end of it was captured on cellphone video. Officers were trying to stop a car near Ocean and Cator avenues, but the driver -- 48-year-old Leo Pinkston -- fled and eventually crashed into another car driven by 28-year-old Miguel Feliz.

Feliz's car hit a utility pole and burst into flames, injuring Feliz. It's what happened next that raised some eyebrows.

In the video, the first officer goes up and kicks Feliz, knocking him down. Another officer appears to kick him as well.

The officers then drag him away from the fire scene, off the sidewalk and into the road. He was eventually hospitalized with severe burns.

Watch the cellphone video below (warning: graphic video):
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the raw cellphone video showing officers allegedly kicking and dragging a man involved in a fiery crash.



The indictment was announced Thursday. Here's a list of the names of the officers and their charges:

1. Lieutenant Keith Ludwig (3 counts total): 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, official misconduct

2. MD Khan (13 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd and 4th degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, official misconduct

3. Officer Eric Kosinski (5 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, official misconduct

4. Officer Francisco Rodriguez (4 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, official misconduct

Prosecutors said the Jersey City officers also fired multiple shots during the chase, before the suspect crashed his car.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer chargedpolice chaseJersey City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Actress Ellen Barkin interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Show More
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Possible school bus strike looming in Westchester County
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
GOP tax plan slashes corporate rate, cut for wealthy
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos