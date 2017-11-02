EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2070468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the raw cellphone video showing officers allegedly kicking and dragging a man involved in a fiery crash.

Four Jersey City police officers have been indicted in connection with a police chase and fiery crash that involved officers dragging and beating an innocent man who was on fire. Two are facing attempted murder charges.The incident happened June 4 and the end of it was captured on cellphone video. Officers were trying to stop a car near Ocean and Cator avenues, but the driver -- 48-year-old Leo Pinkston -- fled and eventually crashed into another car driven by 28-year-old Miguel Feliz.Feliz's car hit a utility pole and burst into flames, injuring Feliz. It's what happened next that raised some eyebrows.In the video, the first officer goes up and kicks Feliz, knocking him down. Another officer appears to kick him as well.The officers then drag him away from the fire scene, off the sidewalk and into the road. He was eventually hospitalized with severe burns.The indictment was announced Thursday. Here's a list of the names of the officers and their charges:1.(3 counts total): 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, official misconduct2.(13 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd and 4th degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, official misconduct3.(5 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, official misconduct4.(4 counts total): Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, 2nd and 3rd degree aggravated assault, official misconductProsecutors said the Jersey City officers also fired multiple shots during the chase, before the suspect crashed his car.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.