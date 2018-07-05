Four people were shot in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn early Thursday.The victims, three men and a woman, were struck on Herkimer Street at Brooklyn Avenue at 12:55 a.m.Police say they were standing outside when they were shot.A 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both shot in left leg, a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the right knee.All four were taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting was not immediately known.----------