Police search for 4 suspects in attack on bus driver in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating an attack on a bus driver in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
EASTCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for suspects in a violent attack on a bus driver in the Bronx.

Police say four teenagers punched and kicked the 38-year-old driver on a southbound Liberty Lines bus on Saturday afternoon.

It happened as the suspects got off the bus at Conner Street and Boston Road in Eastchester. After the attack, they fled on foot southbound on Boston Road.

The driver apparently confronted them when they didn't pay the fare.

Police issued photos of the suspects and the following descriptions:


The first individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

The second individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

The third individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack.

The fourth individual is a black male, 16 to 19 years old; last seen wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverattackEastchesterBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News