4 wounded in shooting at Lakewood, New Jersey sports complex

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 4 people were shot in Lakewood Saturday night.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say four people were shot at a sports complex in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The shooting happened at a party at the Brook Road Sports Complex around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Lakewood Detective Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith tells NJ.com the victims all suffered serious wounds.

He says the four are adults whose injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

They have not been identified.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. No arrests have been made.

The sports complex offers fields for recreational sports and a picnic area.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingLakewood
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pilot killed in crash of small aircraft at NJ airport
3 injured when small plane crashes, catches fire
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kite surfer at Jersey shore
Woman bitten by fox who ran inside her home in Mahopac
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
LI man charged with slashing, biting police
Show More
10 hurt after Philly-bound plane hits extreme turbulence
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain on the way for Monday
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickup trucks for steering defect
VIDEO: Trump greets wedding guests in Bedminster
Woman seriously hurt in fall as Manhattan sidewalk collapses
More News
Top Video
3 injured when small plane crashes, catches fire
Manhunt underway for suspect in double murder at Florida resort
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
More Video