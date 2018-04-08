5 injured when fire races through home in Queens

Eyewitness News
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
Five people were injured when a fire raced through a home in Queens Sunday morning.

The two-alarm fire broke out in a two a half story private dwelling at 101-51 107th Street in the South Richmond Hill section.

The initial call was received at 7:47 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene within three minutes.

The extent of the injuries are not yet known, but initial reports indicate that none are life-threatening.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireRichmond HillQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower
Report: Pilots warned about dangerous conditions before helicopter crash
German police searching for motive in fatal van attack
Parkland survivor, Sharpton announce NYC anti-gun violence rally
25 percent of public schools in Puerto Rico to shut down
New York Rangers fire head coach Alain Vigneault
Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order; 4 arrested
Father of missing boy with autism charged with homicide
Show More
Police block protesters from crossing Cuomo Bridge
Two wanted for violent string of robberies in NYC
14 killed after bus carrying junior hockey team crashes in Canada
Suspect bites off police officer's finger during struggle
Trump to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
More News