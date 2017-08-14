  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Update from officials in Charlottesville. VA

5-year-old boy slashed inside Bronx mosque: 'I didn't cry'

By and Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
A little boy who was slashed in the face while inside his mosque in the Bronx is speaking out about the terrifying incident, while police continue the search for a suspect.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance camera, happened Sunday afternoon as the children were getting out of class at the mosque on Longwood Avenue.

Five-year-old Mohammed Ndiaye was with his cousin Yerime Dieye when out of nowhere, a man with a knife barged into the building and ran right into him, slashing him in the head.

"I would say to him, what was the point of running into a mosque when there's children around?" Yerime said.

Mohammed needed seven stitches to close that gash in his head, and with the help of his cousin, the soft-spoken first grader proudly revealed what he DIDN'T do at the hospital.

"They gave him Tylenol, and I don't know what you call it, so he wouldn't feel it," Yerime said.

"But I didn't cry," Mohammed said.

Police say it all started a few blocks away, where the suspect had just cut another man. As he fled the scene, authorities say he ran into the mosque. And as he reportedly stumbled through a curtain at the front door, he accidentally slashed Mohammed.

Yerime was there to help.

"As the man ran out, I looked at Mohammed's head," he said. "And he started screaming, and then was blood coming out of him. And the first thing I did was take my shirt off and put on his head and stop the bleeding."

Mohammed's mother Sokhna Sall was at home when it happened. She said she was very scared, nearly fainted and ran outside to see what was going on.

As for the suspect, he apparently stayed silent before fleeing.

"He said nothing," Yerime said. "Just ran in and ran out."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mosqueslashingstabbingchild injuredLongwoodNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Woman killed in hit and run, 3rd family member to die in crash
Police: Teens who roamed bridge in YouTube video arrested
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Rowdy welcome expected for President Trump's NYC visit
Show More
10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol seized at Mexico resorts
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
White nationalists: Charlottesville just a beginning
VIDEO: Officers take down man on subway tracks
Actor, Brooklyn native Joe Bologna dies at 82
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos