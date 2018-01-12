A 52-year-old woman died in a fire that ripped through a group home in Putnam County late Thursday.The blaze broke out inside the Stepping Stone Group Residence home for adults on Route 301 in North Highlands just before midnight.Arriving units discovered an active fire in a bedroom on the second floor of the residence, and firefighters tried to rescue the woman who was trapped inside. Sadly, they were pushed back by the intense flames.The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was later found dead inside the home.No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------