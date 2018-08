Community is mourning after a 5-alarm fire killed several young children from one family in #UnionCity NJ yesterday. Tonight there are still young victims in critical condition fighting to stay alive. pic.twitter.com/N7aDk5VUow — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 15, 2018

A fifth child has died from her injuries sustained in the Union City fire last Friday morning.Four-year-old Shamira Lopez succumbed to her injuries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Officials say 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada died from his injuries Sunday night , after three other young children were killed when the fast-moving blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. Five-year-old Mailyn Wood and her 2-year-old cousin Jason Gonzalez were killed in the fire, while Gonzalez's 7-year-old brother Christian died hours later at the hospital. Tejada is believed to be another brother, while Lopez was also a relative of the same family.The oldest brother, an adult, is in stable condition, while the other injured adult, a woman, lived on the first floor, where the fire is believed to have started. She is in stable condition. They are all said to be related.Investigators believe they know what caused the fire, but they are not prepared to reveal their findings at this time. However, the incident will remain under investigation as multiple agencies probe the building, its occupancy, egresses, etc."I am heartbroken," Mayor Brian Stack said Saturday. "It is a very difficult day for Union City. I continue to pray for the victims and their families and offer any resources I can to assist them. I am extremely thankful for the efforts of our first responders who gave their all under extremely difficult circumstances."A vigil was held Saturday night for the victims of the fire.The Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the fire victims, and Stack's office will be collecting donations in the form of a check or through a GoFundMe account "Union City is a close-knit community, and we will rally around these families and offer our continued love and support," Stack said.If you would like to help, checks can be made payable to the Union City Fire Victims' Fund and may be sent to:Or CLICK HERE to donate on GoFundMe.----------