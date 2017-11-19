NEW #Exclusive video, from up above. New Yorkers come together to help strangers buried beneath piles of wood and metal. 5 were hurt when scaffolding came crashing down. More in live report at 6 #nyc @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/urxMDpsGGf — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 19, 2017

Watch raw video showing bystanders jump in to help rescue people trapped under scaffolding that collapsed in Lower Manhattan.

Six people were hurt after scaffolding collapsed into the street in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning.The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince in SoHo.Pictures from the scene show wooden planks all over the street, and FDNY firefighters at the scene.FDNY officials said "we're absolutely lucky" there aren't more injured in this busy neighborhood. There is a subway stop right at the intersection, and the area was packed with people out enjoying their Sunday morning.Investigators said strong wind is to blame for the collapse. A piece of plywood "acted like a sail" and blew the whole rig down.Cellphone video shot moments after the collapse shows bystanders running in to help people trapped:Two people had to be rescued from under the rubble. They and three others were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.----------