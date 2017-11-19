  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
Wooden planks everywhere as scaffolding collapses into the street in Lower Manhattan

Kemberly Richardson has the latest developments on the scaffolding collapse in SoHo. (Photo/Zeno Mercer via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
Six people were hurt after scaffolding collapsed into the street in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning.



The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Prince in SoHo.

Pictures from the scene show wooden planks all over the street, and FDNY firefighters at the scene.

FDNY officials said "we're absolutely lucky" there aren't more injured in this busy neighborhood. There is a subway stop right at the intersection, and the area was packed with people out enjoying their Sunday morning.

Investigators said strong wind is to blame for the collapse. A piece of plywood "acted like a sail" and blew the whole rig down.

Cellphone video shot moments after the collapse shows bystanders running in to help people trapped:
Watch raw video showing bystanders jump in to help rescue people trapped under scaffolding that collapsed in Lower Manhattan.



Two people had to be rescued from under the rubble. They and three others were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

