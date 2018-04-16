77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in Jersey City park after altercation

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, Hudson County (WABC) --
A 77-year-old retired teacher was found stabbed to death in a New Jersey park over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in Pershing Field Park in Jersey City around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found the victim, Anthony Bello, unresponsive and bleeding from the torso.

Authorities say Bello was involved in an altercation in the park with another man.

Bello was a longtime teacher at St. Nicholas School who some referred to as "the mayor of the block."

The Regional Medical Examiner's Office is still determining the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to contact Hudson County Prosecutors at 201-915-1345.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingmysterious deathman killedmurderJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cohen's mystery 3rd client revealed to be Sean Hannity
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
Rainstorm sparks flooding, downed trees and wires
Have mercy! Baby Stamos is here!
Man struck by lightning in Bay Shore
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
71 guns, 50,000 rounds seized in Queens weapons bust
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
Show More
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
Philadelphia DA says Meek Mill conviction should be tossed
Elderly mother, adult daughter killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
Granddaughter: Barbara Bush is 'a fighter,' in good spirits
James Comey: President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
More News