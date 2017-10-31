NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

8 dead, 15 injured in rampage, apparent act of terror on NYC bike path in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News is covering breaking news in Lower Manhattan (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
At least eight people are dead and more than a dozen were injured after a truck mowed down people on a bike path in New York City Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a news conference that this appears to be an act of terrorism that was deliberately carried out.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. ET on the bike path that runs along the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan.

NYPD officials said a truck entered the West Street pedestrian/bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street. It proceeded to strike multiple people on the path.

SCENE PHOTOS: Truck mows down crowd on bike path


The vehicle continued south, striking another a bus. The driver exited the vehicle displaying imitation firearms -- a pellet gun and a paintball gun -- and was shot by NYPD officers, investigators said.

Video showed him running through the street, likely before he was stopped by NYPD.
EMBED More News Videos

The video shows the driver moments after ramming down bicyclists with his pickup truck.



The suspect is in custody. Multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspect In custody is identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov from Tampa, Florida.

One witness report is that the suspect yelled "Allah Akbar" after getting out of the vehicle. Police are interviewing more witnesses at the scene.

RELATED: Witnesses describe terrifying scene after West Side Highway incident

The truck is a white rental truck, which can be seen in this photo provided by NYPD:



A spokesperson for Home Depot confirmed that it's a truck that belongs to the retail chain:

"I can confirm it was a Home Depot rental truck. We'll be cooperating with authorities in their investigation. At this point you'll need to speak with them for any additional information."

Officials said this does not appear to be connected to any larger terror group or events. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there is no ongoing threat in New York City, but New Yorkers should expect to see more security.

The sprawling crime scene runs several blocks.

A witness said a man drove his pickup truck down the bike lane on the West Side Highway and ran over multiple people. The truck then crashed into a school bus at Chambers and West, the witness said, adding that the vehicle could not move anymore so the suspect got out and started shooting.

The FBI is responding to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car crashpedestrian injuredwest side highwaynyc bike path rampagepedestrian killedTribecaLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
More nyc bike path rampage
Top Stories
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
Facebook activates Safety Check following New York incident
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live broadcast
Police-involved shooting in Queens
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
Show More
NYPD accused of holding woman hostage for 16 hours
Manhole explosion rattles Upper East Side
Child rape suspect dressed up for kids' parties
Trump blasts former aide at center of Russia probe
Fire leaves 90-year-old homeless
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Video shows alleged terror suspect running in street
Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect
Witnesses describe terrifying scene after bike path attack
More Video