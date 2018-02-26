8-year-old girl seriously injured after being shot in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An 8-year-old girl was seriously hurt after being struck by a stray bullet in Brooklyn Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Flatlands Avenue between East 82nd and East 83rd Street in the Canarsie section.

The initial call to police came in for a group of people fighting. While officers were on their way, shots were fired.

It was at that time that a white van pulled up to a red light, and one of the bullets pierced the window behind the driver's seat where the innocent victim was sitting, striking her in the back of the head.

The girl was taken to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition. She was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital, police say.

"The officers reported that she was talking when they arrived at the scene. There were other kids in the van as well," said NYPD Deputy Inspector Frank Giordano.

"When I first looked across the street, there were kids hopping out of the van, then some people went back into the van," said resident Marsha Green. "It all happened really quickly and then two minutes later they came and took her right out of the van."

As detectives search for surveillance video from the scene, they believe two men were involved in the gunfight.

