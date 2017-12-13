EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2775339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang reports from the scene in East New York.

Police are investigating after an 80-year-old deli worker was shot and killed on Tuesday in Brooklyn.It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside of the deli on Stanley Avenue at Ashford Street in East New York.Authorities say the employee, 80-year-old Abdulla Yafaee, had an argument with a customer earlier in the day, apparently over a can of beer. Police say that man returned and opened fire, spraying the storefront with as many as 11 shots and hitting Yafaee in the chest.He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.Residents described him as a kind and quiet man."A lot of people in the community are outraged," one community activist said. "My thing with a lot of people in the community, speak up if you know who this person is. Speak up. It could have been your grandfather, your uncle. We need some answers and we need it quick."They are urging anyone with information to come forward."It's crazy, in this neighborhood, they need to put more patrol officers down here," area resident Eric Perez said. "I was just on this corner a little while ago with my daughter. We go into that corner store all the time. I can't imagine if I was in there with my daughter when that happened."There was an attempted robbery at the store in 2016, and in 2014, a worker died of a heart attack after a violent robbery.So far, there are no arrests.----------