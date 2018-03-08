PEDESTRIAN KILLED

88-year-old woman fatally struck by falling tree in Rockland County during nor'easter

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the fatal nor'easter incident in Suffern.

By
SUFFERN, New York (WABC) --
An 88-year-old Rockland County woman was fatally struck by a falling tree during Wednesday's nor'easter, officials said.

Barbara Suleski was struck around 5 p.m. in her yard on Hillside Avenue in Suffern. She was reportedly shoveling in front of her house at the time and was waiting to meet the plow operator who was coming to clear out her driveway.

She was hit in the head and suffered serious injuries.

When emergency responders arrived on the scene, two pedestrians were trying to help her. Live electrical lines that fell near the scene complicated rescue efforts.

"We're trying to move her over, and while we were there another tree snapped and some more wires came down on the other side so now we're thinking how we're going to get her out of here," said Suffern Poilce Chief Clark Osborn. "So it really turned into a catastrophe, very serious."

Suleski was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she later died.

Grieving relatives gathered at the home Thursday, walking past the fallen tree limbs to get inside.

Neighbors say Suleski lived alone and was always tending to her yard, and her daughter said she was a strong, active woman.

"Loved the outdoors and wildlife, and she hiked," Nancy Williamson said. "She was athletic. She used to play softball for Avon. She just was a great lady."

She says she's not surprised her mother was out shoveling.

"She was outside in the weather, she just had to be outside," said Williamson. "She was waiting for the snow plow guy to come and she figured she was gonna meet him."

The active senior had only recently stopped hiking after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nor'eastertree fallpedestrian killedpedestrian struckSuffernRockland CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Mayor: Driver in crash that killed 2 kids should not have been behind wheel
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
2 children killed, 2 women injured by driver in Brooklyn
Woman convicted for driving car into group of people in Hempstead
More pedestrian killed
Top Stories
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires
Police: Man got girl out of school 10 times, now both missing
Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Trump signs order imposing steep tariffs on steel, aluminum
Teacher charged with sexually touching students
GOP aides: Trump threatens veto over Hudson River rail tunnel
Victim in Alabama school shooting ID'd as 17-year-old girl
Show More
Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey
Power outages persist after 2nd nor'easter pummels NY area
Person of interest identified in Times Square subway attack
New study reveals extent of mold problems at NYCHA apartments
McDonald's flips arches for International Women's Day
More News
Top Video
What happens when a tree snaps a powerline
Aerials video shows nor'easter damage across Tri-State
These New Yorkers are ready for 'American Idol'
Nor'easter strands hundreds of drivers in New Jersey
More Video