WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter leaves behind significant snow, slushy mess

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The nor'easter that slammed the Tri-State area with heavy snow left behind a big mess to clean up Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS

Snow accumulations were in the 6- to 12-inch range in the core of the area, with higher amounts north and west of the city.

Some spots received at least 20 inches, including 23 in Sloatsburg and 20.2 in West Milford. The storm unloaded snow at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

NEW YORK AREA SNOW TOTALS

Accumulations were less on central/eastern Long Island and coastal New Jersey, where some rain mixed in for a while. Approximately 3 to 6 inches fell in central Long Island and the Jersey Shore, and 1 to 3 inches far south and east.

WATCH: Snow pummels Nutley, New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Our cameras caught the snow from the nor'easter in Nutley, NJ.


Winds gusted to 40 to 45mph in the city, with 50 to 55 mph gusts across eastern Long Island, resulting in some downed trees and power lines.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST

THURSDAY: Brisk and chilly with intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray snow shower is possible north and west of the city. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with a few flurries. Parts of the area could have a snow shower that brings a fresh coating. Low: 30.

FRIDAY: A few flurries or a snow shower in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine, brisk and chilly with a high in the low 40s.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
MetLife concert temporarily evacuated due to strong storms
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
Geyser spews from the ground inside JFK Airport
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News