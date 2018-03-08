NEW YORK (WABC) --The nor'easter that slammed the Tri-State area with heavy snow left behind a big mess to clean up Thursday.
Snow accumulations were in the 6- to 12-inch range in the core of the area, with higher amounts north and west of the city.
Some spots received at least 20 inches, including 23 in Sloatsburg and 20.2 in West Milford. The storm unloaded snow at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
Accumulations were less on central/eastern Long Island and coastal New Jersey, where some rain mixed in for a while. Approximately 3 to 6 inches fell in central Long Island and the Jersey Shore, and 1 to 3 inches far south and east.
Winds gusted to 40 to 45mph in the city, with 50 to 55 mph gusts across eastern Long Island, resulting in some downed trees and power lines.
THURSDAY: Brisk and chilly with intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray snow shower is possible north and west of the city. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with a few flurries. Parts of the area could have a snow shower that brings a fresh coating. Low: 30.
FRIDAY: A few flurries or a snow shower in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine, brisk and chilly with a high in the low 40s.
