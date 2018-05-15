ABC

Alec Baldwin, DWTS spinoff, 8 new series join ABC's fall prime-time schedule

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin at the ABC upfront in Manhattan on May 15, 2018. “The Alec Baldwin Show” will air this fall.</span></div>
By Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
A talk show hosted by Alec Baldwin, a Dancing with the Stars spinoff, and season 2 of Roseanne are a few of the many programs joining the ABC fall prime-time lineup.

The network unveiled total of eight new series for the 2018-19 season Tuesday, including five one-hour dramas -- "A Million Little Things," "The Fix," "Grand Hotel," "The Rookie" and "Whiskey Cavalier" -- and three half-hour comedies, "The Kids Are Alright," "Schooled" and "Single Parents."

ABC's also introducing "The Alec Baldwin Show," which the network says "will showcase Baldwin's in-depth conversations with compelling personalities," fills the 10 p.m. hour on Sundays, while "Dancing with the Stars: Junior," a version of the original competition show that features much younger celebrities, will air at 8 p.m. Sundays.

Fan favorites like "Roseanne," "The Good Doctor," "black-ish," "How to Get Away with Murder" and more are scheduled to return.

Fall premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

Here's ABC's full prime-time schedule for the fall (new series are bold):

Monday

8 p.m. - "Dancing with the Stars"

10 p.m. - "The Good Doctor"

Tuesday

8 p.m. - "Roseanne"

8:30 p.m. - "The Kids Are Alright"

9 p.m. - "black-ish"

9:30 p.m. - "Splitting Up Together"

10 p.m. - "The Rookie"
Wednesday

8 p.m. - "The Goldbergs"

8:30 - "American Housewife"

9 p.m. - "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. - "Single Parents"

10 p.m. - "A Million Little Things"

Thursday

8 p.m. - "Grey's Anatomy"

9 p.m. - "Station 19"

10 p.m. - "How to Get Away with Murder"
Friday

8 p.m. - "Fresh Off the Boat"

8:30 p.m. - "Speechless"

9 p.m. - "Child Support"

10 p.m. - "20-20"

Saturday

8 p.m. - "Saturday Night Football"

Sunday

7 p.m. - "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. - "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors"

9 p.m. - "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. - "The Alec Baldwin Show"
