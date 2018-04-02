Alleged stalker arrested after breaking into Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop's home

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A woman suspected of stalking Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is under arrest after being caught inside his home Sunday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Stephanie Espana is being held for a mental health evaluation and will be back in court on Thursday.

She appeared via video monitor Monday and repeatedly told the judge she didn't understand what was happening in the courtroom.

She is charged with burglary, harassment and stalking.

Police were called to Fulop's home around 7:30 p.m. after Espana allegedly broke in while he was away.

Published reports say it was her second arrest in connection with stalking the mayor.

Fulop has not commented on the break in or the arrest.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stalkingburglaryJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Manhole explosions lead to building evacuation in NYC
Missing teen found alive after falling into drainage pipe
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Police rescue 3 people from burning building in East Harlem
Show More
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Enough already! Spring snow makes for wet, slushy morning
Dow tumbles amid tech woes, trade tensions with China
Cuomo signs executive order calling for monitor of NYCHA funds
Yankees home opener, Mets game snowed out
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos