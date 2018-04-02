A woman suspected of stalking Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is under arrest after being caught inside his home Sunday.Authorities say 30-year-old Stephanie Espana is being held for a mental health evaluation and will be back in court on Thursday.She appeared via video monitor Monday and repeatedly told the judge she didn't understand what was happening in the courtroom.She is charged with burglary, harassment and stalking.Police were called to Fulop's home around 7:30 p.m. after Espana allegedly broke in while he was away.Published reports say it was her second arrest in connection with stalking the mayor.Fulop has not commented on the break in or the arrest.----------