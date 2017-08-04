WAYNE, New Jersey --The community of Wayne, New Jersey came out for an emotional welcome home on Friday for a 10-year-old boy who spent four months recovering in a hospital after his family's vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
Matthew Polifonte suffered serious injuries back in March when his family's vehicle was rear-ended by a drunk driver.
Matthew was one of 6 children in the vehicle, but the only one who was critically hurt. He remained in a medically-induced coma for most of his hospital stay. He turned 10 while in the hospital.
Dozens of residents turned out on Friday as a police escort led him to a homecoming of a sea of well-wishers, many holding green balloons - his favorite color.
There were also many signs and shirts that read "MP 35." That's his lacrosse number. Matthew was on his way to a practice when the accident happened.
Matthew wore his lacrosse helmet and a Superman shirt for his journey home, and blew kissed to the cheering crowd as he arrived.
"Amazing!" he said of the welcome. "Thank you for all the support."
The community rallied to help the family after the accident with meals and donations to a GoFundMe page that's raised more than $70,000.
Matthew has four siblings, including a twin sister. Three of them were also in the vehicle.
Gina Demario-Aubin, 58, was charged with crashing her Mercedes GLK 350 into the Toyota Sienna and pushing into three other vehicles. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and other offenses.