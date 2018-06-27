CAR FIRE

Ambulance explodes, 5 cars catch fire on Upper West Side

Several parked cars were also burned.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
An ambulance burst into flames early Wednesday morning, and the fire quickly spread to five parked cars on the Upper West Side.

The fire broke out just after midnight West 73rd Street.

Resident Adam Wood said he watched as the flames spread.

"I looked out the window, and there were flames all the way up the tree there and everything, I saw a truck on fire," he said. "It was an ambulance, and there were oxygen tanks rolling out and blowing up."

Video also shows the charred cars and ambulance after the fire was out.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

