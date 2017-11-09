Dozens of apartments have been evacuated and an entire block shut down after cracks were discovered in the wall of a building on Manhattan's Upper East Side Thursday.The building where the cracks were discovered is 300 East 96th Street, located near Second Avenue. The entire block from First Avenue to Second Avenue is closed.FDNY officials said there are cracks in the walls from the third floor to the sixth floor, and the entire building had been evacuated.Scaffolding is being put up and the utilities are being shut down.All of the measures are precautionary right now.No injuries are reported.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.