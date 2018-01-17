  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside Bronx housing development

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on an aspiring rapper who was fatally shot in the Bronx.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a gunman who killed an aspiring rapper in the Bronx Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on West 174th Street near Popham Avenue in Morris Heights, just steps away from the Bronx housing development featured in his music video.

Police say 34-year-old Melvin Matties, whose rap name was Phanelli DeBlasio, was shot in the neck and died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The shooting happened in the courtyard of the Sedgwick Houses, where the victim's "Half a Mil" video was shot.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rappermurdershootingNew York CityMorris HeightsBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
JFK TSA agents make gun, ammo bust in checked luggage
Homeless shelter planned near Carnegie Hall in Midtown
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Suspect ID'd after woman fatally shot in face outside Bronx bodega
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves in
No rules for CA home schools, where 13 siblings found shackled
Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion
Show More
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
Suspect told cops killed Penn student kissed him, report says
More News
Top Video
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
Eyewitness News Update
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
Big sister's music teaches toddler with Down syndrome to talk
More Video