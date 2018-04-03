Bags of undelivered mail found in postal worker's backyard shed on Long Island

By
BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) --
Postal inspectors are at a house in Nassau County Tuesday after they found loads of undelivered mail.

Agents could be seen removing bag after bag from the home in Bellmore.

Neighbors say the man who lives in the home, who is in his late 30s, is a postal carrier.

The USPS Inspector General's Office confirms they are investigating, and neighbors said upwards of 60 kitchen-sized bags of undelivered mail were removed.

Members of the Bellmore Fire Department said they witnessed the man over eight months carrying bags to a shed in his backyard, which happens to be feet from the windows of the fire house.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
USPSpostal servicemailmanBellmoreNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man buying PS4 for younger brother found bound, murdered
Chinese food delivery man fatally shot in New Jersey
3-year-old dies in Queens apartment, mother's boyfriend questioned
Condom snorting? The trend could make your teen sick
Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter church service
Bed, Bath & Beyond accepting Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Show More
Panera reportedly exposed customer information for 8 months
States, cities sue US government over census question
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Armed robbers steal cash, prescription drugs at LI CVS
Yankees try for take 2 of home opener
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 New York International Auto Show
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
More Photos