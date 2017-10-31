NYC BIKE PATH RAMPAGE

Bike path rampage: What we know about the suspect

(Photo/@Illmaticnyc via Instagram)

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Details are emerging about the suspect who police say mowed down pedestrians in the bike lane of the West Side Highway in what is being investigated as a terror attack.

Multiple law enforcement officials tell ABC News that the suspect in custody is identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, from Tampa, Florida.

Authorities believe he rented a white pickup truck from Home Depot and drove it into the bicycle path along the West Side Highway at Houston Street at 3:05 p.m. Police say he drove southbound, striking several pedestrians and bicyclists, before crashing into a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children.

He then exited the vehicle brandishing a paintball gun and a pellet gun and was shot by a police officer and taken into custody.

Eyewitness News obtained video taken by a Stuyvesant High School student that shows the driver running erratically around in the street, in between passing cars, dressed in dark clothing and carrying the weapons.

