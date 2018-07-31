Body found in Hudson River near where swimmer disappeared in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) --
Authorities say a man's body has been found along the Hudson River in upstate New York where a man disappeared last week while swimming with friends.

A 48-year-old man identified by police as Paul Moschitta was on shore when he saw a swimmer struggling against a strong current.

Authorities said Moschitta jumped in to help the distressed swimmer but ended up going under water himself.

A city firefighter pulled one swimmer from the water, but Moschitta could not be found.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says it was notified around noon Tuesday of a possible body floating in the Hudson River in the vicinity of the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Poughkeepsie.

The body was located by police and turned over to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

Police conducted searches for six days but found no sign of Moschitta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

