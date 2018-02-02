Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles has the latest on the fatal Perth Amboy house fire.

By and Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fire claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy and a man in Perth Amboy, New Jersey early Friday morning.

Investigators have not released whether or not the five-year-old boy who died is related to the man, who has not been identified.

Witnesses say right after the fire started, they heard a woman screaming and crying, asking for somebody to go in and rescue her son. She said she got separated from him as they were escaping.

"She was screaming 'my son, my son' because apparently he was stuck in the house because the door got closed and she couldn't get in," Iris Rodriguez said.

Investigators say five-year-old Ryan Jamil was not able to escape the inferno on Commerce Street. He lived on the first floor.

"He was a good kid. I saw him and his family around," Domingo Nunez said.

The body of the other victim, an adult male, was discovered in the burned out building Friday afternoon.

Because of the extensive fire damage crews had to wait until the house was safe to go inside to search for the man.

The fire started just after 3:00 Friday morning and when firefighters arrived they could not get into the front door because the fire was too intense.

One man jumped from a window to escape the raging flames.

"Even in my room, I could smell the smoke and feel it," Rodriguez said.

Ten people got out and were taken to the hospital including three children.

"It is devastating, very sad. I didn't know there were so many kids up there," she said.

The house was being torn down late Friday because it has been deemed structurally unsafe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firefirePerth AmboyMiddlesex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Why you got paid more this week
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
Burglars cut through roof in large-scale jewelry heist
HS basketball player punched during post-game handshake
Nurse says she was fired for calling in sick with the flu
Show More
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
Woman escapes boyfriend who allegedly kidnapped, beat her
Man allegedly stabbed 2 grocery workers for $7.99 salad
16 new reports of child deaths from flu since last week
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Search for Equinox employee accused of selling guns
More Video