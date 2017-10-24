BUSINESS

Goodbye to another landmark: Lord & Taylor sells Fifth Avenue store

FILE A mannequin wearing Anne Klein clothing is seen on a window display at Lord &Taylor department store along New York's Fifth Avenue (Zack Seckler)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Lord & Taylor is selling its landmark Fifth Avenue flagship store in Manhattan to WeWork for $850 million.

The flagship store is expected to continue to operate in the entire building through the 2018 holiday season, and then rent lower floors after that. The holiday displays will continue to go on this year and next year, a company spokeswoman said. The department store was the first to create Christmas windows for sheer entertainment, rather than for selling merchandise. It also pioneered the animated window display back in 1938.

The rest of the 676,000-square foot building will become WeWork's headquarters and WeWork office space.

The rapidly growing $20-billion start-up is currently based in Chelsea. WeWork attracts millennials who are looking to share office space.

Lord & Taylor, which is owned by Hudson Bay, is the oldest luxury department store in the country.

The Fifth Avenue store between 38th and 39th streets has been home since February 24, 1914.
