WABC-TV IS MOST WATCHED IN NEW YORK AND THE NATION

The following news release from WABC-TV details the station's performance in the May, 2017 ratings period.-*-- WABC-TV extended its run as the most watched station in the New York market and the country according to the May 2017 Nielsen audience measurement period. The flagship station captured a 3.1 rating/8 share in DMA Households, Monday-Sunday Sign-On to Sign-Off. With each rating point representing 73,486 Tri-State area TV households, ABC7 attracts a larger audience than any other television station in the nation. WABC-TV's signature "Eyewitness News" franchise led all other local news stations throughout the day. ABC7 is also #1 in the Tri-State area online, its abc7ny.com website is consistently #1 among local broadcast stations. And Channel 7 maintains a stellar social media presence, with more Facebook, Twitter and Instagram followers than any other local broadcast TV station.WABC-TV's daily ratings success begins with the early morning news. The station's "Eyewitness News This Morning" with Lori Stokes, Ken Rosato, Bill Evans, and Heather O'Rourke, boasts the highest ratings from 4:30-5:00 a.m. among DMA Households and Adults 25-54. At 5:00 a.m., WABC-TV attracts more DMA Households than its next two closest competitors combined, and holds a commanding 100% lead among Adults 25-54. At 6:00 a.m., "Eyewitness News This Morning" attracts more than double the DMA Households of any competitor and holds a 33% advantage among Adults 25-54."Good Morning America" leads the ratings in the country's largest market from 7-9 a.m. with a 58% advantage over its closest competitor in DMA Households. It also wins among Adults 25-54.At 9:00 a.m., "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," with a new title to go with new co-host Ryan Seacrest as he joins Kelly Ripa, remains #1 among DMA Households and Women 25-54. Nationally, the longtime weekday morning staple attracts more than three million viewers a day and is the nation's #1 syndicated daytime entertainment talk show. The program is produced by WABC-TV and syndicated nationally."Eyewitness News at Noon" with David Novarro, Shirleen Allicot and Bill Evans, is the market's only one-hour midday newscast. It has an 83% advantage over its closest competitor among DMA Households and attracts more than twice as many Women 25-54 and Adults 25-54. "Eyewitness News at Noon" also shows growth from last year in all three areas and averages higher demographic ratings than any newscast on a competing station, despite airing in the middle of the day.ABC's "The Chew" follows "Eyewitness News" and wins its time period in DMA Households, Women 18-49 and Women 25-54. At 3:00 p.m., ABC veteran "General Hospital" wins its time period among DMA Households and Women 25-54.WABC-TV's "Eyewitness News First at 4," with Liz Cho, David Novarro, and Lee Goldberg, leads its local news competitor by 71% in DMA Households and by 75% among Adults 25-54. It also tops most of its evening news competitors that air at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in Adults 25-54 despite airing in an earlier time period with lower viewing levels."Eyewitness News at 5:00" with Diana Williams, Sade Baderinwa and Lee Goldberg, wins among Adults 25-54 with a 29% advantage.The weekday edition of "Eyewitness News at 6:00" with Bill Ritter, Liz Cho, Lee Goldberg and Ryan Field, holds a 47% advantage in DMA Households and a 57% edge among Adults 25-54. This sweep marks the 159th consecutive ratings survey period that WABC-TV has finished an outright #1 in DMA Households among local M-F 6:00 p.m. newscasts."Eyewitness News at 11:00," featuring Bill Ritter, Sade Baderinwa, Lee Goldberg and Ryan Field, continues to lead the New York market. It ranks #1 in DMA Households and holds a dominant 60% advantage among Adults 25-54. "Eyewitness News at 11:00" also displays year-to-year growth in both areas."Eyewitness News" is equally strong on Saturdays and Sundays, where WABC-TV airs more local morning news than any of its competitors. "Eyewitness News This Morning" with Michelle Charlesworth, Rob Nelson, and Amy Freeze collectively ranks #1 among DMA Households and Adults 25-54. On weekend nights, "Eyewitness News at 11:00," featuring Joe Torres, Sandra Bookman, Laura Behnke, and Jeff Smith, is #1 among DMA Households and Adults 25-54. "Eyewitness News" was the first local 11:00 p.m. newscast to expand to a full hour on the weekends and consistently performs well in that extra time.ABC's longtime mainstay "The View" continues to win its time period among DMA Households and Women 25-54. "World News Tonight with David Muir" leads its closest network news competitor by +69% among DMA Households and holds a stellar 63% advantage among Adults 25-54. In Late Night, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" ranks #1 in Adults 25-54 while showing year-to-year growth in the demo and in DMA Households. Long-running staple "Nightline" wins its time period among Adults 25-54 and boasts year-to-year growth in that key demographic.WABC-TV's syndicated programs "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" continue to win their Prime Access time periods by wide margins in DMA Households and key demographics, including Adults and Women 25-54.In Prime, WABC-TV finishes the sweep ranked #1 in Adults 25-54 and has strength throughout the week with programs that include "Scandal," "Modern Family," "The Middle," "The Goldbergs," "Dancing with the Stars," "Black-ish," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Shark Tank."ABC7's website, abc7NY.com, is consistently #1 in Monthly Unique Users among all local broadcast station sites in the market. WABC-TV routinely sees about 30 million monthly page views across its digital platforms. Along with the website, Channel 7's Eyewitness News app generates millions of monthly impressions. ABC7 also continues to expand its strong presence on social media and ranks #1 among local broadcast TV stations with Facebook Likes, Twitter followers and Instagram followers. The ABC app also continues to grow, helping to deliver content to an increasing array of platforms.WABC-TV, Channel 7, is the ABC, Inc. owned television station in New York City.Source: Nielsen, Omniture, Facebook Insights, Twitter.