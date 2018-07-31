4 people fatally shot inside apartment building in Queens

Josh Einiger has the latest on the deadly shooting in Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police say four people were fatally shot Monday night inside an apartment building in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a four-story building on 30th Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria.

The victims were two women, a man and a young boy about 5 years old, who were all found dead in a first-floor apartment.

Police have not yet released information on the gunman. Investigators say that a weapon has been recovered.


Detectives are investigating whether the deaths may have been a murder-suicide. "We don't lean either way but that is certainly something we will look to," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.
The NYPD held a press conference on the deadly shooting in Queens.


The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known. It was not immediately clear if the victims were related.

