  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results

Closing arguments at murder trial in killing of NYPD Detective Brian Moore in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing NYPD Detective Brian Moore.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
Closing arguments are set to begin Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of murdering NYPD Detective Brian Moore.

37-year-old Demetrius Blackwell is accused of killing Detective Moore while he was on patrol in Queens in 2015.

He's also accused in the attempted murder of Moore's partner, Officer Erik Jansen.

Blackwell faces up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Blackwell has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges.

Moore was just 25 years old, but he was already a decorated NYPD officer with more than 150 arrests.

He and Jansen were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun.

Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer killedQueens VillageNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Murphy thanks voters in Hoboken after winning NJ governor's race
De Blasio to outline 2nd term plans following re-election win
New York rejects constitutional convention
3 UCLA players arrested in China on shoplifting charges
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor, Ravi Bhalla
Sentencing for woman who pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Show More
Transgender woman defeats sponsor of Virginia bathroom bill
Woman defeats NJ politician who joked about Women's March
Latimer elected Westchester executive, Curran declares victory in Nassau
Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down NYC graffiti mecca 5 Pointz
Woman dragged during carjacking at gas station
More News
Top Video
Cute kids and good food: Meet one of Instagram's biggest stars
Plane forced to land when passenger learns of husband's cheating
Jury finds developer broke law in tearing down NYC graffiti mecca 5 Pointz
Twitter doubles its character limit to 280 for tweets
More Video