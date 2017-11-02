Closing arguments in trial of NYPD officer charged in apparent Brooklyn road rage shooting

Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the trial of an NYPD officer.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Closing arguments are expected Thursday in the trial of an NYPD officer accused of fatally shooting a man in an apparent case of road rage.

Surveillance video appears to show off-duty officer Wayne Isaacs shooting Delrawn Small as he approached his car in East New York in July 2016.

Isaacs took the stand in his own defense Wednesday.

His attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Small's widow will speak out after the closing arguments.
This is the first trial prosecuted by the New York Attorney General, who was appointed as special prosecutor in an executive order signed by the Governor for cases where unarmed civilians are killed by police officers.

Isaacs is charged with second-degree murder. He was a police officer in the 79th Precinct.

Authorities believe the officer and victim, a father of three, may have been engaged in a road rage incident for several blocks.

Isaacs faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
