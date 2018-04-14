  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from 'Anthem of the Seas' cruise ship

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter has more on the search for a man who jumped from a cruise ship off the coast of Virginia.

Eyewitness News
The Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped from a cruise ship off the coast of Virginia.

The 24-year-old went overboard about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man was on the 'Anthem of the Seas.' The ship was originally circling around looking for him, but not anymore.

The cruise is now on its way back to Bayonne, New Jersey.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cruise shipcoast guardrescueBayonneHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump: U.S. strikes Syria to stop chemical weapons
NYPD: 'No credible threats' to NYC following Syria strikes
8 injured, including child in serious multi-car crash
Doormen, handymen avoid strike with tentative agreement
At least 2 people shot on busy street in Brooklyn
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in rollover crash
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Show More
Pedestrian struck by piece of falling scaffold in TriBeCa
AccuWeather Alert: It's finally warm, but not for long
New LIRR chief to focus on performance, efficiency
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
More News