The Coast Guard is searching for a man who jumped from a cruise ship off the coast of Virginia.
The 24-year-old went overboard about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The man was on the 'Anthem of the Seas.' The ship was originally circling around looking for him, but not anymore.
The cruise is now on its way back to Bayonne, New Jersey.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
cruise shipcoast guardrescueBayonneHudson County
cruise shipcoast guardrescueBayonneHudson County